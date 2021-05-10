James Allen Hutchings

James Allen “Jim” Hutchings, 79, of Salida died May 6, 2021, at home.
He was born Nov. 15, 1941, in Portsmouth, Virginia, to Marion and Clyde Hutchings.
He was raised in Barrington, Illinois, where he graduated from Barrington High School, and continued his education, earning his degree from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.
He was an earth science teacher and assistant football coach for several years.
During that time he met and fell in love with his wife, Kay, who happened to be the history teacher at the same school.
Later, he joined his father in the family water well drilling business, Martin Jurs and Son of Barrington.
On June 29, 1968, he married Marian “Kay” Natorp, his wife of 53 years.
Together they worked and raised their family while living in McHenry, Illinois, then moved to Salida in 1995, where they continued their love of life and the outdoors.
Friends and family said those who knew Mr. Hutchings found a listener, a friend, a teacher, an opera lover, a business owner, a singing tenor, a good sport, an encourager and a kind, often funny and always honorable man, all of which earned him the love and respect of many.
Survivors include his wife; children, Amy Hutchings (fiancé Chris Lyons) of Arvada, and Emily (Todd) Cadwell of Arvada; grandchildren, James and Luke Clanton and Addison and Makenna Cadwell; sister, Bonnie (William) Sheehan of Berthoud; brother, David (Jennifer) Hutchings of Sedalia; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
His memorial service will be at 11 a.m. May 15, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd., Salida.
The service will also be live-streamed on the church’s website.
A celebration of his life will follow at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave. Both locations will follow COVID-19 restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salida’s First Presbyterian Church or a favorite charity.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
