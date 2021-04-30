Beverley John Kirkwood, 92, of Nathrop, died February 22, 2021 in Salida.
He was born Nov. 16, 1928, in Colorado, the second son of Arthur Carter Kirkwood and Frances Tucker Kirkwood.
He grew up in Kansas City, Missouri, attended Southwest High School and graduated from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with a master’s degree in mechanical engineering.
While in Boston he met Mary Ann Biesterfeldt, daughter of Walter and Mildred Morisseau Biesterfeldt.
They married in her hometown of Kirkwood, Missouri, in December of 1949.
Working in Chicago, Illinois, at the R.R. Donnelley publishing company, they had their first three children.
Later, Mr. Kirkwood joined his dad and brother in Kansas City at A.C. Kirkwood and Associates Engineering where he worked for nearly 30 years, becoming a much sought-after engineer.
The couple added three more children to their family and raised them in Prairie Village, Kansas.
With most of the family out of the nest, Mr. and Mrs. Kirkwood enjoyed traveling to Israel and Peru.
Once retired, they left the Kansas heat and humidity and moved to their favorite spot – the Collegiate Peaks mountains of Colorado.
Buena Vista became home and later they built a home in the Mesa Antero community, enjoying the neighbors, scenery and outreach opportunities.
Among other activities, they became involved in Prison Fellowship.
Mr. Kirkwood also stayed active in the Mesa Antero community and church prayer meetings into his 80s, only slowing down when his wife became ill.
Friends and family said he was a loving father and welcoming father-in-law and will be missed.
Mr. Kirkwood was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Mary Ann; his baby sister Ann Marie; his parents; and just a few months ago, his brother Tom of Lenexa, Kansas.
Survivors include six children and their spouses; 13 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren; as well as nieces and a nephew.
Donations in memory of Mr. Kirkwood may be made to Prison Fellowship Ministries, to a Chaffee County Community organization or the donor’s favorite organization.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
