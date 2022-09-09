Leo J. Romero, 83, died Aug. 27, 2022, after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
He was born May 5, 1939, in Jaroso in Costilla County and raised sheep in a farming family with four siblings.
He moved to Denver, where he worked for the City and County of Denver until he retired in 1994.
Mr. Romero met Nancy, his wife of 35 years, in Denver. The couple lived in Conifer for 22 years then moved to Salida in 2011.
Mr. Romero greatly enjoyed the outdoors. His love of outdoor adventure inevitably included his wife at his side. The couple loved to tour by motorcycle or ATV and explore many places in the mountains. They also had fun riding on their Gold Wing motorcycle.
The Romeros enjoyed traveling across the U.S. by car or truck, and his skill at working on vehicles came in handy. They vacationed in California, Alaska, the Florida Keys and Hawaii.
Friends and family said Mr. Romero was always polite and was a very caring person.
He liked to listen to 1950s and western music.
Survivors include his wife; sister, Casilda Knox; sons, Rodney and Randolph; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 24, 2022, at Salida Vineyard Church.
Memorial donations may be made to the Juniper Village Wellspring Alzheimer’s Walk, 1078 S. 88th St., Louisville, CO 80027.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
