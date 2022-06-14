Funeral services for Charles J. Roybal will take place June 17, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 320 E. Fifth St., Salida,
Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. and Mass will be at 11 a.m.
Burial will take place, followed by a lunch at St. Joseph’s Hall.
