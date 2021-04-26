Linda Daniel “Lindy” Goode died April 20, 2021, in Salida at Columbine Manor.
She was born March 13, 1930, to O.T. “Pete” and Linda King Daniel.
Her professional career included teaching and as a principal in the Dallas Independent School District as well as at Longfellow Elementary in Salida.
She also served as operations manager for a service agency and worked as an administrative secretary through the years.
She enjoyed working with children at school, at First Presbyterian Church and in the community.
She was also active in Dallas Retired Teachers Association and Delta Kappa Gamma Retired Teachers, and Chapter BO of the PEO Sisterhood.
Mrs. Goode was a member of Texas Parent Teacher Association and Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisory Association.
Friends and family said they will remember a caring and loving woman who touched many lives.
Service details will be determined at a later date.
Mrs. Goode was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 59 years Charles S. “Chuck” Goode; a sister Ginny Phelps of Chandler, Texas; and special nephew Mark Spangler.
Survivors include her son, Charlie of Salida; her daughter Lynn (Fred) Arrigoni of Adairsville, Georgia; grandsons, Drew Arrigoni, of Atlanta, Georgia and Nick (Lilly) Arrigoni of Alpharetta, Georgia; and her brother Ted (Janet) Daniel of Corpus Christi, Texas.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn funeral home.
