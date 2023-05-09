Jerry H. Wassel, 80, died April 30, 2023, with family and friends by his side.
He was born Jan. 2, 1943, in St. Petersburg, Florida.
He was raised in Buffalo, New York, by his maternal grandparents.
After attending school in Buffalo he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served from 1961 to 1966.
Upon his honorable discharge from the Marine Corps, he attended the police academy and served for 21 years with the Los Angeles Police Department in California.
After his retirement, he moved to Tehachapi, California.
His intentions were to move to Montana, but while living in Tehachapi his neighbors told him about a small town in Colorado they were moving to named Coaldale.
He said the town he planned on moving to in Montana got its first streetlight and that changed his mind.
He then put his home on the market and it sold within a day.
He loaded up all he could in his black and silver El Camino and headed to Coaldale, sight unseen, in October 1986.
Upon driving up Poncha Pass, seeing all the colors of the changing leaves, he was sure he wanted to live in Colorado.
He drove to Coaldale and found a home to purchase.
He went back to California, loaded up his other belongings in his 1978 Chevrolet pickup truck, along with his horse trailer and his horse, Skippy.
He loved living in Coaldale and having Skippy living on the property he purchased.
Mr. Wassel was a bartender and later a club manager at the Salida Elks Lodge, where on Aug. 4, 1989, he met his future wife, Dawn Swisher-Stotler.
The couple were married May 18, 1990, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Mandy and Danny Stotler, Dawn’s children, lived with them, and Mandy chose to go to school in Cotopaxi and Danny in Salida.
Friends and family said he absolutely adored them.
In 1995 the family moved to Salida. They were the first residents in the subdivision at Rex Circle.
While still living in California, Jerry discovered he had two paternal stepsisters, Helen Lancia of Dunmore, Pennsylvania, and Angela Lambert of Jermyn, Pennsylvania. They embraced him with open arms.
He visited them many times and they came to Colorado to see him. Telephone calls, birthday and Christmas cards and texts were exchanged.
Mr. Wassel was thankful to learn about his father, Thaddeus Jerome Wassel.
He was a Christian and believed in Jesus Christ.
He was a member of the American Legion, Marine Corps League Detachment No. 1420, Salida Elks Lodge No. 808 and before his illness the Salida Golf Club.
He enjoyed family gatherings, horseback riding, fishing, camping, golfing and watching the Buffalo Bills and Colorado Rockies.
He was a movie and western fan and collected Civil War and John Wayne memorabilia.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; father; stepdaughter, Mandy L. Stotler; grandchildren Marissa and Mason Stotler; brother-in-law Vern Kelso; and mother-in-law, Readon Magnuson.
Survivors include his wife; sisters; stepson, Danny (Niki) Stotler of Salida; grandchildren Brittany, Martin and Jake Quintana of Alamosa, Nola Tracey and Rilynn Stotler of Salida; great-grandsons, Noah and Liam Quintana of Alamosa; sisters-in-law Keri Kelso, Shelley Frasl and Brenda (Rudy) Martinez, all of Salida; and his dog Buck.
Services are planned for 11 a.m. May 11, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd., with interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Marine Corps League Detachment No. 1420, P.O. Box 477, Poncha Springs, CO 81242.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
