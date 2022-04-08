Claudia Ann Keim, 84, of Salida died April 1, 2022.
She was born Feb. 16, 1938, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Mabel and Claude Spear.
She grew up and lived in the Omaha area until the late 1980s, when she and her husband, Richard “Dick” Keim, moved to Colorado.
Mrs. Keim was a mother and homemaker and also worked in office administration. She volunteered time and supported numerous community organizations and needs throughout her life.
Mrs. Keim participated in The Noteables women’s chorus, her church choir, volunteer events and music and arts activities throughout Chaffee County.
She had a passion for the outdoors, snow skiing and biking well into her 70s, and continued hiking the trails of Colorado with her family, hiking club and best friend Vickie Humphrey.
Mrs. Keim also loved watching Denver Broncos football and serving others at her church, Salida United Methodist Church.
She loved the mountains, dogs, flower gardening, books and her many friends and neighbors in the Salida community.
She also loved the Salida summer concert series at Riverside Park and events at Salida SteamPlant, enjoying music and a glass of wine with Vickie, Kirsten, Tammy and countless other friends.
Mrs. Keim was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 48 years; brother, Richard Spear; and sister Barbara Holst.
Survivors include her sons, Andy (Suzanne) Keim of Arvada and Dan (Debbie) Keim of Alpharetta, Georgia; grandchildren, Jordan and Jared Keim of Los Angeles, California; and sister Marilyn Emmons of Lawrenceville, Georgia.
A celebration of Mrs. Keim’s life will be planned for June.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to causes she was passionate about – people, animals and the environment. Suggestions include Ark-Valley Humane Society, www.ark-valley.org; Salida United Methodist Church, www.salidaumc.org; and The Nature Conservancy, www.nature.org/en-us.
Arrangements were with SouthCare Cremation & Funeral Society in Alpharetta, Georgia.
