Funeral services for David Davidoff were held at 2 p.m. Dec. 21, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church in Salida.
The Rev. Tom Abbot officiated the service.
Musician Liz Riley performed “The Old Rugged Cross,” “How Great Thou Art,” “It Is Well With My Soul” and “Amazing Grace.”
Eulogies were given by Sam Johnson, Jeff Taylor and many other friends.
Pallbearers were Jack Davidoff, Chato Davidoff, Cory Neil, Joel Taylor, Jay Taylor, John Taylor and Guy Edmonds.
Interment followed at Fairview Cemetery, where members of Salida and Poncha Springs veterans organizations conducted their traditional flag presentation and played taps.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
