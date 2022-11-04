Sven Gunnar Wikström, 100, of Howard died Oct. 27, 2022, at his home.
He was born July 9, 1922, in Stockholm, Sweden, to Gerda Maria Wikström and Gösta Hjalma Roos.
In his early years, he was very active in skiing, ice hockey, soccer and speed skating, of which he was still a big fan in his later years.
He was in the Swedish Air Force during World War II until an injury ended his service.
He went on to entertain the Swedish troops as a guitarist in a small band, similar to USO bands.
It was there that he met Solveig Irene Myrdahl, a plane spotter in the Swedish Army.
They married in 1944.
In 1949, the Wikströms emigrated to America with their young daughter, Yvonne, and settled in Chicago, Illinois.
They were members of the Chicago Viking Sport Club, Independent Order of Vikings, for many years.
Mr. Wikström spent the next 36 years as a bricklayer in Illinois and Wisconsin.
In 1978, the Wikströms moved to Wisconsin and later retired to Las Cruces, New Mexico, in 1988.
They relocated in 2013 to Howard to be near their daughter and son-in-law.
Friends and fmaily said as a stubborn Swede, his goal was to reach the age of 100, and he did it.
They said he will be greatly missed, but he will finally be reunited with his wife of 78 years, Irene.
Mr. Wikström was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; and his younger brother, Bertil.
Survivors include his daughter, Yvonnne (Roger) Strömberg of Howard; grandsons, Carl (Sue) Strömberg of Lake Zurich, Illinois, and Paul (April Kintgen) Strömberg of Howard; great-grandchildren, Kristen (Zach) Ahrends, Nicole (Nick) Kosenesky, Kevin (Savannah) Strömberg, Katrina Kintgen-Meitelski, Athena Kintgen, Bella Kintgen and Gunier Kintgen; great-great-grandchildren, Jacob and Brody Ahrends; and many extended family members in Sweden.
His memorial service will take place later.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
