Margyne Mary DeVries, 92, of Cedar Falls, Iowa formerly of New Hartford, Iowa and Salida, died Nov. 11, 2020.
She was born Feb. 13, 1928, in Des Moines, Iowa to Carl and Angeline (Derrick) Brown.
She graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic School in Waterloo, Iowa in 1946, and later attended Hawkeye Institute of Technology to become a licensed dental assistant.
She married Cletus Wersinger Aug. 18, 1947, in Waterloo. They later divorced.
She then married Raymond DeVries June 3, 1990, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The DeVrieses enjoyed outdoor activities such as downhill skiing, biking, canoeing and fishing.
She loved all children but especially cherished time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Margyne was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Raymond; her son, Daniel Wersinger; and brothers, Robert and Melvin Brown.
Survivors include her sons, Tom (MaLou) Wersinger of Blue Mountain and John Wersinger of Cedar Falls; daughters Sue (David) Luck of Cedar Falls; Jean DeVries of Waterloo; and Ann (Scott) Frascht of Urbandale, Iowa; daughter-in-law, Linda Wersinger of Livingston, Illinois; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19, a private family funeral service was held with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery of New Hartford, Iowa.
Memorials may be directed to Care Initiatives Hospice or NewAldaya for their Memory Care Unit, both of Cedar Falls.
Arrangements were with Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls.
Condolences may be offered at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
