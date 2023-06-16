Carl Woodrow Young, 86, died June 7, 2023.
He was born Aug. 8, 1936, in Joanna, Missouri, to Harry and Lucille Young.
He met his wife of 55 years, Cecile LaRue Young, in 1968 while they were both teaching at Grand Junction High School.
The couple lived there for a few years, then relocated to Arrington, Kansas, where Mr. Young taught all the science courses for a one-year term at White City High School.
They returned to Colorado and established a home in Steamboat Springs.
He was a primary educator in their local middle school for three years.
In subsequent years he and his wife created a home in Salida, where they lived for more than 40 years.
Friends and family said he was a brilliant, compassionate and caring man, who gladly took off a year from teaching to move back to Missouri to care for his aging parents.
He had many hobbies and interests and was a true marksman for recreation and local game hunting.
Through the years Mr. Young and his wife were the best of friends, enjoying many activities together – shooting, hunting, mountain climbing, hiking, camping and rock hunting.
An accomplished wordsmith, he enjoyed solving the New York Times crossword puzzles.
Friends and family said he was an amazing companion, sharing long periods of time just loving life with his wife.
They said he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, was a dear friend to all who knew him and will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife; son, Marc Young; and granddaughter, Hannah Gamber.
To celebrate his life, his family asks that everyone honor the wonderful work of teachers and students in their local communities.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
