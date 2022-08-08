Colin Edward Morrissey, 29, died unexpectedly July 31, 2022.
He was born Nov. 1, 1992, in Salida to John and Audrey Morrissey.
He grew up in Chaffee County, living in Salida, Nathrop and Buena Vista.
He graduated from Buena Vista High School in 2011.
While living in Chaffee County, Mr. Morrissey worked at Monarch Mountain ski area and Mount Princeton Hot Springs.
When he moved to Denver he had a varied career that included working as a supervisor at the Perry Ellis men’s store and as command center person for Allied Security at the Charles Schwab complex.
He then became a locksmith and low-voltage technician for the CSP company.
His last employer was Interface Communications in Boulder as a low-voltage technician installing access control panels, security cameras and wiring up the panels and programming the computer system to make it work.
He loved to go to a job site and hear what the customer needed and find a way to make that happen.
Friends and family said Mr. Morrissey was a very funny, artistic and creative person with a sometimes offbeat and sarcastic sense of humor, no doubt instilled by his parents.
He loved to snowboard, play video games, watch movies, hang out with his son, Aden, and hang out with friends.
He loved Pokémon, his favorite character being Pikachu.
Mr. Morrissey drew the symbols on his mother’s headstone and tattoos for himself and other people, selling some to the tattoo shops he patronized.
He kept in touch with a core group of his high school friends via Facebook and online gaming.
He was preceded in death by his mother in May 2015.
Survivors include his father, John Morrissey of Golden; his spouse, Karlee Haupt of Greeley; son, Aden Mundt of Greeley; and Charlie and Glenda Haupt of Centennial.
His graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 27, 2022, at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Buena Vista.
Those who wish to attend are asked to RSVP to Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home at lewisandglenn@yahoo.com.
A gathering to reminisce after the service will be planned once attendance is known.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
