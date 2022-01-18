Robert Russell “Bob” McCormack, 64, died Jan. 7, 2022.
He was born June 5, 1957, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Howard and Margaret McCormack, the sixth of nine children.
His father worked in construction and truck driving, and the family lived throughout the western United States, eventually stopping in California from 1963 until 1976.
In 1975, he graduated from Baker High School, after which he moved to Wyoming and worked for Union Pacific Railroad in Rawlins.
In 1977, he began working at Climax Mine. In 1980, while living in Leadville, he met Dianne Hagans, whom he married.
The couple had a son in 1981.
In the early 1980s, after Climax closed, they moved their young family to Anza, California, where Mr. McCormack worked in HVAC and sheet metal work.
In the early 1990s, they moved back to Colorado, settling in Buena Vista, where he started McCormack Mechanical after working in construction.
Friends and family said he will always be remembered for his love of music.
He taught himself to play harmonica and played in several working bands in both California and Colorado.
He was in the guitar choir at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church for many years.
He loved spending time with his wife, his son, grandchildren and extended family, especially on lake camping trips where he was always the first to arrive (and find the best spot).
He enjoyed a good political discussion and just visiting with loved ones. Friends and family said he was a generous man and will be dearly missed by all who loved him.
Mr. McCormack was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Paul and Michael.
Survivors include his wife; son, Russell; granddaughter, Nevaeh; and grandsons, Logan and Kolbey.
Services were held at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 15, 2022, at Sangre de Cristo Community Center in Buena Vista.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
