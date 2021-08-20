Master Sgt. Melissa Mae (McPhail) Murphy, 38, of Fishers, Indiana, died Aug. 14, 2021, as the result of a motorcycle crash.
She was born Jan. 13, 1983, in Tyler, Texas.
She and her brother, Anthony Willis “Tony” were welcomed into the family of Logan and Cinde McPhail in 1985, and she spent her early years in Salida. Christina “JoJo” was her best friend, and they spent many hours playing together.
Later the family moved to Sargents, where she attended school in Gunnison. Her family said she made friends easily and participated in her favorite sport, gymnastics, as well as show choir, basketball and cheerleading.
After high school graduation she joined the U.S. Army, which she made her career. Shortly after basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, she met Matt Murphy and they married in 2002. Their son, Logan, was born in 2008.
While the couple later divorced they remained a blended family consisting of Melissa, Logan, Matt, his wife Brooke and stepsister Vanessa, often sharing holidays and special occasions together.
Upon hearing of Melissa’s death, Brooke wrote, “Everyone that Melissa came into contact with was brightened in one way or another by her soul. She loved hard. She loved strong. She loved with everything she had. Melissa always saw the good in everything.”
Master Sgt. Murphy was deployed to Iraq and Kuwait in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
She was an Army guidance counselor at Indianapolis MEPS, 6th Battalion, U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command; former ROC counselor at USAREC; former station commander at Port St. Lucie Army Recruiting Station; former station commander at U.S. Army Recruiting Station, Schenectady, New York; former recruiter at U.S. Army Recruiting Station – Madison West; former laboratory NCO at Madigan Army Medical Center; and started her career at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, serving under the 520th TAML.
Master Sgt. Murphy became quartermaster and volunteered many hours with VFW Post 6904 in Fortville, Indiana. She loved the hours she spent there and was devoted to her military career and volunteer work.
Master Sgt. Murphy studied business administration/management and management at Post University, where she earned her associate degree and was close to earning her bachelor’s degree. She also studied health science at George Washington University.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Barbara and Willis McPhail and Carolee and Bill Schrader; great-grandparents, Cecil and Ailene Ulrich, Helen and Will Schrader, Amy and Ernest Jones, Allinette and Omer McPhail; and great-uncles Jim Kienholz and Gaston “Tank” Anthony.
Survivors include her son, Logan William Murphy and his stepsister, Vanessa Lee Paquette; ex-husband Matt Murphy and wife Brooke; brother, Anthony Willis McPhail; parents, Cinde and Logan McPhail; aunts and uncles, Jennifer and Tom Wander, Lynn and Bill Schrader, Sandy and Norman Schrader; and great-aunts and uncle Wanda and Jim Treat, Johnna Kienholz and Ernestine Anthony; and many cousins.
Her memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 23, 2021, at Snyder Baptist Church in Snyder, Oklahoma, with interment at Mountain Park Cemetery immediately following. An 11 a.m. luncheon at the church will precede the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to VFW Post 6904, 206 S. Main St., Fortville, IN 46040-1513.
