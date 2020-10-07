Pete Curry Miller, 81, died Sept. 28, 2020, at his home in Buena Vista.
He was born July 21, 1939, in Louisiana to Leonard Brantley and Unia (Lewis) Miller.
On Sept. 2, 1988, he married Margie Johnson Nowell in Longview, Texas.
The couple moved to Buena Vista in 1992 from Longview.
He enjoyed working, building anything, fishing and helping others.
A member of the Mountain View Church of Christ in Buena Vista, he served as the secretary/treasurer and the head of building maintenance.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and son Barry Miller.
Survivors include his wife of Buena Vista; daughters Susan Clingan of Houston, Texas and Kendra Skrapits of Poncha Springs; stepsons Benny Nowell of Denver, and Rex Nowell of Laramie, Wyoming; brothers Leonard (Mary) Miller of Flagstaff, Arizona, Johnny Miller of Branson, Missouri and Billy (Beverly) Miller of Russellville, Arkansas; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and numerous friends.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 10, 2020, at Mountain View Church of Christ in Buena Vista.
In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions to Mountain View Church of Christ; PO Box 1479, Buena Vista, CO 81211.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.