Ward “Corky” Ransom, 75, of Boulder and Poncha Springs, died June 7, 2021.
He was born May 30, 1946, in Fort Collins to Ida and Harry Ransom.
He graduated from Boulder High School in 1964 and Western State College in 1969.
He was a lineman for the 1963 Boulder High School football championship team.
He was married to Mary Jane Christman for 56 years.
Friends and family said he made them laugh with his humor, silly one-liners and jokes that he repeated time and again.
He loved the outdoors and nature and shared it with others.
“Big Fish Papa’s” enjoyed fishing for Colorado trout and he taught others to fish as well.
He also enjoyed jeeping.
When not in the woods, he was grilling sesame chicken, getting his hands dirty in the gardens or winning at card games.
Friends and family said he was the center of his family and the guy who brought friends and family together for a good time.
They said he was a wheeler dealer and could sell anything to anyone, had a way with kindness and was gentle with no judgment but acceptance and humor.
His family said Mr. Ransom was large, but he couldn’t hurt a mayfly.
They said he was the most gentle big man whose love made them better people.
Survivors include his wife; daughters, Lisa (Scott) Baughman of Killington, Vermont, and Kristin (Jon) Hatch of Boulder; grandchildren, Madeline Baughman of Austin, Texas, Morgan Baughman of New London, Connecticut, Chester Baughman of White River Junction, Vermont, Ethan Hatch of Boulder and Phoebe Hatch of Boulder; and brother Jeff Ransom of Winter Park, Florida.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 7, 2021, at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Boulder.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Central Colorado Conservancy, 128 E. First St., Salida, CO 81201.
Arrangements were with Swan-Law Funeral Directors of Colorado Springs.
