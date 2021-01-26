George Washington Barnett, Jr., 86, died of lymphoma Jan. 16, 2021, in Salida.
He was born July 5, 1934, in Minturn to Mae (Wyatt) and George Barnett, Sr.
At the time of his birth, his father was a miner at Gilman.
He grew up around his extended family, which had moved west to Colorado from Appalachia.
He graduated from Rifle Union High School, then served in the U.S. Army.
Mr. Barnett was a telegrapher for the Denver and Rio Grande Western Railroad, working at stations throughout Colorado and Eastern Utah.
He attended Mesa Junior College in Grand Junction, eventually graduating from the University of Colorado.
Later, he earned a masters degree from the University of Denver.
After graduation from college, George was employed by Routt County as a social worker in the Steamboat Springs School District.
There, he met his future beloved wife of 56 years, Patricia Shannon, then a public health nurse.
The couple was married on Jan. 16, 1965, in Boulder.
The Barnetts lived and worked in Steamboat Springs for decades.
Their children Christine, Jeanne and Maureen were born, raised and graduated from high school there.
Friends and family said the Barnetts made lifelong friends, were frequently involved in activities with their children, and threw marvelous parties.
They were among a group of friends who gathered each weekend in the winter to ski the cross-country trails on Rabbit Ears Pass.
The couple moved to Farmington, New Mexico after their girls went to college, where George was the director of The Arc of San Juan County, an organization that provided services for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.
They then moved to Buena Vista to be closer to family.
The Barnetts enjoyed travel, exploring the mountains by Jeep, and visiting cultural sites throughout the Southwest.
They attended the Santa Fe Opera annually with friends.
Mr. Barnett enjoyed being outdoors, hiking, canoeing, walking his dog, cross-country skiing, camping and mountain biking.
He often took his vintage Volvo out for a drive.
He was active in local and state politics.
A railroad buff he volunteered his time on the board of the Buena Vista Heritage Museum, where he operated the model train exhibit for visitors.
He also served on the Alliance Against Domestic Abuse board in Chaffee County.
Friends and family said Mr. Barnett loved good conversations, was soft-spoken and had a great sense of humor.
They said he was a persistent, constant advocate for disadvantaged people.
Mr. Barnett was preceded in death by his sister Anna Mae.
Survivors include his wife; daughters Christine (Jeff) McGinnis of Buena Vista; Jeanne Power of Hot Sulphur Springs and Maureen (Bruce) Kiefer of Denver; grandchildren Hayden and Sage McGinnis and Lucy and Kate Kiefer; extended family; and many friends.
A memorial gathering is tentatively planned for this fall in Steamboat Springs.
Memorial contributions in Mr. Barnett’s memory may be made to the Buena Vista Heritage Museum in Buena Vista at https://www.buenavistaheritage.org/ or to The Alliance at https://alliancechaffee.org/.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.lewisandglenn.com.
