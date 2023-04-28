Chaffee County native and Nathrop resident Joseph Scanga, 88, died April 21, 2023.
He was born Sept. 11, 1934, in Poncha Springs to Dominick and Mary Gasbarro Scanga.
He was born on the ranch that his grandfather purchased in 1890.
The ranch is now known as the Post Office Ranch.
He worked on the ranch and learned the meaning of hard work, honesty and helping others at an early age.
He attended school for four years in Poncha Springs and graduated from the eighth grade at St. Joseph Catholic School and from Salida High School in 1952.
Mr. Scanga worked for a contractor after graduation and was drafted by the U.S. Army in 1956.
He was stationed in Korea with the Signal Corps and was honorably discharged as a sergeant in 1958.
Upon returning to Salida he worked for Salida Bottling delivering Coca-Cola for 30 years.
He also worked for DeLuca Gas for five years.
He married Peg McMurry on Oct. 21, 1973, and the couple settled in Nathrop, were they have lived since.
Mr. Scanga loved to hunt and spend time in the mountains. He was always happy to share a hunting story.
His family said he was best known for his amazing woodworking skills. He was especially talented in making furniture from cedar. He built bed frames, coffee tables, end tables and lamps.
He spent many hours in the garage working on his projects, which are admired and treasured by many.
Mr. Scanga was preceded in death by his parents; sister Shirley; and brother-in-law Bob Pratt.
Survivors include his wife; sister Kathleen; brother-in-law Dennis Givens; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family members and friends.
Per his request no services will be held.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude or Shriner’s Children’s Hospitals.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.