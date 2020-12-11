Linda Carol Hazel, 72, died Nov. 19, 2020, at home in Aurora with her children around her.
She was born in 1948 in Cripple Creek to George R. and Lillian Herring Hazel.
Her father was a gold miner.
She had an older brother, George Hazel Jr.
She grew up in Salida, riding her horse Pal and living a mountain-small-town life in a beautiful Colorado setting.
She moved to Denver and married Lynn Gallagher, and gave birth to two children Jonna and Chance.
Later she married Douglas Porterfield and had two children, Ivy and Dana.
Friends and family said she was a deeply creative and artistic person who loved to decorate her home with interesting, pretty things. She wanted to be surrounded by beauty.
She was a painter and a gardener. She loved music and could play a few songs by ear including “Eleanor Rigby” and “Rocky Raccoon.”
Friends and family said she was a great cook and host, and loved especially to make beautiful sweets for the holidays.
Ms. Hazel became a commercial driver and was one of the few, female semi-truck drivers in Colorado.
She later became an RTD city bus and light rail driver until her retirement 10 years ago.
Friends and family said she was known by her passengers and colleagues as a take no stuff driver with a quick wit and funny phrase for any situation. She was tough, energetic and took her job seriously.
She loved adventure, was always ready for a road trip or exotic vacation, and was fortunate to have had the opportunity to visit some beautiful places with people she loved.
Friends and family said she was a devoted and faithful Christian.
They said she will forever be remembered as a determined, independent woman who lived life on her terms with generosity, warmth, colorful humor and a clever mind.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Jonna Lynn; her parents; and her brother.
Survivors include her children Chance Gallagher, Ivy Overby and Dana Porterfield; and her grandchildren Michael, Raven, Chloe, Ian, Stella and Miles.
A private memorial is planned.
Arrangements were with All States Cremation of Denver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.