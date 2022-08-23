Jess Calvin Carothers, 87, a lifelong Salida resident, died Aug. 18, 2022, at Lutheran Medical Center in Wheat Ridge.
He was born Aug. 25, 1934, in Salida to Curtis Calvin and Thelma Edna (Price) Carothers.
In his early years, Mr. Carothers enjoyed boxing.
He helped build the Sun Valley Ski Area in Idaho and also worked on the Alaskan Pipe Line for five years.
While working in Alaska he saved enough money to realize his dream of owning and operating his own excavation company in Salida, which he owned and operated for more than 40 years.
Mr. Carothers enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with his family, listening to his wife play the piano, racing cars and watching the Colorado Rockies and Denver Broncos.
His family said he could fix anything and was a marksman with a rifle.
He was a member of the Operators No. 9 Union.
Mr. Carothers was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Arlen Carothers; and brother, Charles Carothers.
Survivors include his sons, Nolan (Michelle) Carothers of Arvada, Marlon (Kelly) Carothers of Fort Lupton and Scott (Rita) Carothers of Thornton; daughter, Cristy Carothers of Poncha Springs; numerous grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
His graveside services are set for 11 a.m. Aug. 26, 2022, at Fairview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association through Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
