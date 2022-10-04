Dorothy Mae Van Note, 95, died Sept. 20, 2022, at Columbine Manor Care Center in Salida.
She was born Sept. 8, 1927, in Manasquan, New Jersey.
She lived in Monmouth County, New Jersey, until 2003 when she and her husband, Gilbert, relocated to Reno, Nevada.
After her husband’s death in 2006, she moved to Salida with her daughter Karen and son-in-law.
Mrs. Van Note lived at Mount Shavano Manor for 12 years, where she enjoyed weekly coffee club meetings and monthly group luncheons.
She also enjoyed keeping tabs on all the “goings-on” in the complex from her living room window.
Survivors include her daughters, Karen Van Note and Karol Throckmorton; two grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; and two great-great-grandsons.
No services are planned.
Mr. and Mrs. Van Note’s cremains will be interred side by side at Monmouth Memorial Park in Neptune, New Jersey.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
