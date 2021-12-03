Delbert James Moeder, 87, died Nov. 24, 2021.
He was born Oct. 27, 1934, in Kansas to Chris and Bertha (Schaffer) Moeder.
Mr. Moeder was preceded in death by his daughter Norma Lee Carey; brothers Gary, Bobby and Willard; sisters Viola and Anita; and his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Carol; daughter Cynthia (Roger) Aitken; brothers John (Dorothy) and Raymond (Linda); sister Delores Bongartz; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Recitation of the holy rosary will be at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 4, 2021, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Buena Vista, with a Mass of Christian burial to follow.
Interment will take place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Buena Vista.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.