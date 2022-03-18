Ashley Jeanae “Crooksie” Crooks, 34, of Salida died March 11, 2022, in Buena Vista.
She was born Sept. 24, 1987, in Phoenix, Arizona, to Cynthia Crooks and Lee Redger.
She loved floating through canyon rivers, hiking desert trails, laughing around the campfire, sharing a meal, playing cribbage, drinking a fresh cup of coffee, camping under the open sky, exploring the astrology above her, and most importantly, sharing these experiences with her friends.
Friends and family said she was a gentle spirit who pursued her passions with grit and fearlessness. They said she had an ability to make those around her feel seen, loved and held, and she was a true gem and asset to the Salida community.
Survivors include her parents; sister, Lacey Babin; and many friends.
A memorial service for close family and friends will be held at 12:30 p.m. March 20, 2022, at Hecla Junction on the Arkansas River.
A celebration of her life and potluck meal will follow the memorial service from 3-6 p.m. at the Velveteen, 115 G St. in Salida.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
