Louis Anton “Louie” Sterle, died Jan. 28, 2021, at home with his wife Barbara by his side.
He was born November 11, 1944, in Salida to Jane (Porco) and Louie F Sterle and was a lifetime resident of Chaffee County.
He attended Browns Canyon School most of his school years. The last year it was open, he and his sister Marie were the only students.
He then attended Salida High School, graduating from there in 1962.
Mr. Sterle served in the Colorado National Guard from 1965 to 1971.
He met his wife Barbara in June of 1966 and they wed on Nov. 11, 1966.
They were married for 54 years and had three children.
Mr. Sterle worked as an auto parts manager before his 35 year career with Sangre De Cristo Electric.
Not much for retirement, he went back to work as a heavy equipment operator for a few years, and then as a delivery driver for Dominos Pizza.
Friends and family said if you didn’t know him by name, you most certainly knew him by his handlebar mustache. It was his signature look and he was very proud of it, they said.
Mr. Sterle officially retired in August.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and granddaughter Emma Sterle.
Survivors include his wife; sister Marie Mazza of Pueblo; maternal aunt Viola Alloy of Salida; daughter Joyce Hansen of Buena Vista; sons Louis (Dana) of Poway, California and Paul of Craig; grandchildren, Brittany Hansen of Buena Vista, Channey (CJ) Meseke of Salida, Tucker and Carter Sterle of Craig, Coral (Jonathon) Stadler of Enid, Oklahoma, and Tanner Wood of Reno, Nevada; great-granddaughter Bria Gray of Colorado Springs; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and brothers- and sisters-in-law.
A Rosary recitation will be held at at 7 p.m. Feb. 5, 2021, at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 118 S. Gunnison Ave., Buena Vista.
A small, socially distanced service will be held for family only at 1 p.m. on Feb. 6, also at St. Rose of Lima.
Following the service the family will see guests beginning at 3 p.m. at Joyce’s home, 120 Baylor Drive in Buena Vista.
Those who plan to come by, are asked to please practice COVID-19 safe guidelines.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
