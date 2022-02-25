Gary Wayne Haga, 74, died Feb. 16, 2022, with his brothers and other close family members in attendance.
He was born March 18, 1947, in Beckley, West Virginia, to Clifton Junior Haga and Rachel Loraine (Hurley) Haga.
His father was a coal miner, and the family made the decision to move wherever the mining business took them, from West Virginia to New Mexico, then Arizona, where he graduated from school and embarked on a series of adventures.
Mr. Haga had a wide variety of experiences growing up, and friends and family said even through the hardest times he maintained a fun-loving and benevolent nature.
They said even the Vietnam War couldn’t destroy this part of him, though it tried its best. Barely in his 20s, he became a helicopter gunner in the U.S. Army and was shot down twice during combat.
He was awarded the Air Medal for his acts of heroism during aerial operations while combating the armed enemy.
Mr. Haga was honorably discharged in April 1974.
Upon returning home to Arizona, he met Cheryl Yoder, and they were married in 1975.
After several years, they decided to move to Salida, where they spent the rest of their lives together, becoming an integral part of the community.
They worked, made friends, enjoyed the mountains and opened their own businesses, including the Centerville Pit Stop.
Mr. Haga was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years in 2021 and his parents many years earlier.
Survivors include his brothers, Michael (Roni) Haga of Damascus, Oregon, and Arnold Haga of Tempe, Arizona; his lifelong friend and “third brother,” Rick (Jan) O’Neall; and his late wife Cheryl’s family, with whom he was close: Velma Yoder-McCormick, Michael (Jayne) Yoder of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Steve (Susan) Yoder of Howell, Michigan, and Kevin (Diane) Yoder of Centennial; and many nieces and nephews and friends.
Diane Soukup Yoder took care of him after his wife died.
A memorial service with full military honors will be held at a future date, when Mr. Haga’s life will be celebrated.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation at t2t.org.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
