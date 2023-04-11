Beulah Marguerite “Pinky” Miller, 80, died March 28, 2023, from complications from late-stage dementia.
She was born April 10, 1942, to Bob and Beulah Waldron.
She grew up in the Denver area and spent a lot of time helping her parents in the drugstore they owned.
She married Marvin Miller July 17, 1960, in Westcliffe.
The couple had two children.
Over the years Mr. Miller’s work moved the family to Westcliffe, Pueblo and finally to Buena Vista.
Mrs. Miller enjoyed hunting antelope, deer and elk with family and friends.
She and her husband loved to play golf, bowl and travel.
Mrs. Miller spent many years as a dishwasher and cook for Avery Parsons Elementary School in Buena Vista, and in her spare time she crocheted.
Friends and family said once grandchildren came into her life, her heart was completely full.
She spent a lot of time playing, cooking, doing crafts and raising pigs with them.
Although it was a lot of work, Mrs. Miller enjoyed the community coming to share in the annual pig roast in July.
Friends and family said she loved people and her contagious smile will be missed.
Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by her husband; granddaughter Codi Miller; and her parents.
Survivors include her daughter, Dawn Miller of Buena Vista; son, David (Susan) Miller of Paonia; step-grandson, Danny (Katy) Shuss of Cañon City; granddaughter Brandi Miller and her fiance, Sam of Louisville, Kentucky; and three step-great-granddaughters.
Per her request there will be no services.
The family will have a private gathering in the fall at their favorite hunting spot.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
