Donna Joan Kidder Coleman, 89, of Westcliffe died Dec. 4, 2021, while surrounded by loved ones at her son’s home in Columbia, Missouri.
She had family and friends in the southern Chaffee County and western Fremont County area.
She was born Nov. 8, 1932, – the day Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected president – in Rocky Ford to Charles Burton Kidder and Grace Edith McGinnis Kidder.
Mrs. Coleman had recently celebrated her 89th birthday, which marked her as one of the oldest residents of the Wet Mountain Valley.
Friends and family said her deepest loves were Happy Coleman, her husband of 59 years, and her family.
Mrs. Coleman was a ranch wife who loved the land and took joy in the beautiful mountain valley where she lived. Her favorite color was the green of the pastures in springtime, and her favorite scent was fresh-cut hay.
She would say she didn’t have any hobbies, but friends and family said she loved to join them for a game of Scrabble or Upwords. They said if you were not one to enjoy word games, she would also gladly beat you in dominoes or triominoes.
Mrs. Coleman looked forward to each Monday morning when she would be found at the local bowling alley “with the girls.”
She was also an avid reader, and in her later years others were challenged to supply her with enough books to keep her busy.
Mrs. Coleman was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Marjorie Anne Kidder and Kathryn Celeste “K.C.” Kidder; daughter JoAnn Eileen Paxton Rocchio; and granddaughter Ashley Nicole Smith.
Survivors include her husband, Miles “Happy” Coleman; children, Charles (Jonni) Paxton of Columbia, Pamela (Robert) Smith of Greeley and Kenneth (Suzanne) Coleman of Westcliffe; sister Evelyn Eakes of Cañon City; 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 11, 2021, at Wilson Funeral Home in Cañon City. Her funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. with Dick Jones officiating. A graveside burial ceremony at Rosita Cemetery will immediately follow.
Arrangements are with Wilson’s Funeral Home in Cañon City.
