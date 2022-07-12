Christopher David Mann, 59, of Salida died July 7, 2022, at his home.
He was born May 17, 1963, in Fort Collins to David Reavis Mann and Faye Sherrill Mann.
His father was an Air Force veterinarian and, due to his father’s career, he attended schools in Texas, Japan and Hawaii before graduating from high school in Yam Hill, Oregon, in 1981.
Mr. Mann fell in love with Tracey Ordaz in Colorado Springs in 1990, and they were married at Mount Princeton Hot Springs in 1994.
They lived in Lawrence and Kansas City, Kansas, before settling in Salida in 1999.
Friends and family said he had a passion for sales and spent many years in sales management, where his motto was “ABC” (Always Be Closing).
In 2007, Mr. Mann began a career with Colorado Department of Corrections and worked as a corrections officer at the Buena Vista facility for 14 years.
Friends and colleagues said he was an astute observer of human nature.
They said he brought a sharp mind and a big heart to every conversation, often using humor to reconcile the ironies of life with his fundamentally optimistic nature, and he reserved his purest positivity for his family and was tireless in his encouragement of his wife and their children.
Mr. Mann took inspiration from the landscape and wildlife of Colorado and Alaska.
A relentless angler and hunter, his days on the water or the ice, in the forest or above treeline were some of his most memorable.
Friends and family said, for him, there was simply nothing better than sharing the outdoors with his wife and their children.
They said whether at the stove or the smoker, he was an expert at preparing their harvest for the table.
Mr. Mann was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Debbie Jill Young.
Survivors include his wife; children, Nick, Autumn and Jillian; and brother, David B. Mann of Monument.
Arrangements for a celebration of life are pending.
Those wishing to share memories of Mr. Mann can do so via email at Mannclan@bresnan.net.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
