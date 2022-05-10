Gene Lyle Ireland, 84, of Pueblo West died March 17, 2022, in Pueblo.
He was born Oct. 21, 1937, in Cañon City to Walt and Lucille (McCullough) Ireland
He served in the Army National Guard.
Mr. Ireland was a self-employed excavation contractor.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching his grandkids play sports and being a member of Parkhill Baptist Church in Pueblo.
Mr. Ireland was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Jeanna Ireland; and wife, Judy Ireland.
Survivors include his children Dorothy (Mac) Burriss, John (Kim) Ireland and Kathy Ireland; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
His memorial service will be at 3 p.m. May 20, 2022, at Parkhill Baptist Church, 4235 Parkhill Place in Pueblo, with Pastor Doug Cox officiating.
A celebration of his life will take place at 10 a.m. May 21, 2022, at the Howard Volunteer Fire Department, 8274 U.S. 50 in Howard, with Pastor Ken Slape officiating. Interment will follow at Howard Cemetery.
In lieu of food or flowers, memorial donations may be made to Parkhill Baptist Church.
Arrangements were with Montgomery & Steward Crematorium in Pueblo.
Online condolences may be offered at www.MontgomerySteward.com.
