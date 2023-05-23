Upper Arkansas River Valley (Southern Chaffee County)
Salida will be mostly sunny today, with a 60 percent chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, west-northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming east in the afternoon and a high near 74.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms before midnight. Wind will be south 5-10 mph becoming west after midnight. Low will be around 45.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 75. Rain and thunderstorms possible before noon. Wind will be from the west 5-10 mph becoming southwest 10-15 in the afternoon, with a low near 45.
Upper Arkansas River Valley (Northern Chaffee County)
Buena Vista will see increasing clouds today, with a 60 percent chance of thunder and rain storms. The wind will be northwest at 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon, and the high will be around 70.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. The low will be around 41 and the wind will be from the south at 5-10 mph, becoming west-northwest after midnight.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of precipitation. Winds will be west-northwest 5-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. The high will be around 71 and low near 41.
Bighorn Sheep Canyon, U.S. 50 Salida to Cañon City
Clouds will be increasing throughout Bighorn Sheep Canyon, bringing a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Wind will be blowing in from the west at 5-10 mph before shifting east in the morning. Today’s high will be near 77.
Tonight will see a 40 percent chance of precipitation before midnight, with a low around 47 and a south-southwest wind 5-10 mph becoming west-northwest in the evening.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a chance of rain between noon and 3 p.m., and rain and thunderstorms after 3 p.m.
Wind will be 5-10 mph from the west, becoming south-southeast in the afternoon. High will be 78 with a low around 48,
Mountains today
Monarch Pass will see partly sunny skies today, with a chance of rain and snow before 1 p.m., followed by rain showers. A west wind at 5-10 mph will become east in the afternoon. High will be around 49.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with rain and snow likely before midnight, south wind 5-10 mph becoming northwest and a low near 32.
Wednesday will see rain and snow before noon, followed by rain after 2 p.m., a southwest wind 5-15 mph, a high near 48 and low near 31.
San Luis Valley
Saguache will be mostly sunny today with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Wind will be from the northwest 5-15 mph becoming south-southeast in the morning, and a high about 70.
Tonight will see clouds then gradually become clear. There is a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight and northwest winds 5-15 mph. The low will be around 42.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Wind will be northwest 5-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
High will be around 71 and low near 41.
