Upper Arkansas River Valley (Southern Chaffee County)
There will be a 90 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in Salida today with a northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of precipitation and a west wind 5-10 mph. High will be 69 and low around 44.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. There will be a west northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southwest.
It will be mostly cloudy Thursday night with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High will be 74 and low around 46.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. There will be a west northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming west southwest 10-15 mph High will be 76, low around 46.
Upper Arkansas River Valley (Northern Chaffee County)
Buena Vista will see a 90 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms today with a light variable wind becoming south southeast 5-10 mph after noon. It will be mostly cloudy overnight with a 40 percent chance of rain. High will be 65, low around 41.
Thursday will be partly sunny with a light and variable wind becoming southwest 5-10 mph after noon. There will be a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High will be 70 and low around 41.
It will be mostly sunny Friday with a 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. West northwest wind 5-15 mph will become south in the afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy Friday night with a 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. High will be 70, low will be about 42.
Mountains today
There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9 a.m. then rain showers at Monarch Pass today. North wind 5-10 mph will become south southeast Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a west wind 5-10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. High and low temperatures will be 48 and 32.
Thursday will be partly sunny witha west southwest wind 5-15 mph, 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.
It will be mostly cloudy and there will be a 10 percent chance of precipitation Thursday night. High will be 50 and low around 32.
It will be mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers Friday afternoon. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. High will be 51, low 32.
Northern San Luis Valley
There is an 80 percent chance of rain in Villa Grove today witha west northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Northwest wind 5-15 mph. High will be 64, low 41.
It will be mostly sunny Thursday with a 40 percent chance of rain, high of 71 and low of 41.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. High will be 73 and low around 41.
