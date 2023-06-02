Kids weather

Seraphina Selleck, Longfellow Elementary kindergartner, likes playing outside in the sun. Salida will be party sunny today with a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, west-southwest wind 5-15 mph, high near 67 and low around 43.

 

Upper Arkansas River Valley (Southern Chaffee County)

It will be partly sunny in Salida today with a 60 percent chance of showers, thunderstorms. West-northwest wind 5-15 mph will become southwest in the morning. High will be 67. 

