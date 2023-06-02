Upper Arkansas River Valley (Southern Chaffee County)
It will be partly sunny in Salida today with a 60 percent chance of showers, thunderstorms. West-northwest wind 5-15 mph will become southwest in the morning. High will be 67.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of precipitation. Low will be 45.
There will be an 80 percent chance of precipitation Saturday with a west-northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south-southeast in the morning.
Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. High and low temps will be 67 and 46.
Sunday will be partly sunny with a 70 percent chance of precipitation. Northwest wind 5-10 mph will become southeast after noon. High and low temps will be 70 and 49.
It will be mostly cloudy Sunday night with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. East-southeast wind 5-10 mph will become west-northwest after midnight.
Upper Arkansas River Valley (Northern Chaffee County)
Buena Vista will be partly sunny today with a light variable wind becoming west-southwest 10-15 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. High will be 64.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a west-northwest wind 5-15 mph and 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low will be about 40.
Saturday will have an 80 percent chance of precipitation. Light variable wind will become south 5-10 mph in the afternoon. High will be about 62.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy; south wind 5-10 mph will become light and variable after midnight. There will be a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly before midnight.
It will be mostly cloudy Sunday with an east-southeast wind 5-10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of precipitation before midnight. East-southeast wind 5-10 mph will become southwest after midnight.
Monarch Pass will see a 70 percent chance of precipitation today, including snow and rain. West-southwest wind 10-15 mph will gust up to 25 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of precipitation. High will be 42, low around 30.
There is a 90 percent chance of precipitation Saturday, including rain, snow and some thunder possible, and a west-northwest wind 5-10 mph.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of precipitation. High will be 41 and low around 31.
Chance of precipitation Sunday will be 80 percent with some thunder possible.
Sunday night there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. High will be 47, low around 33.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.