Upper Arkansas River Valley (Southern Chaffee County)
Salida will be partly sunny today with a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. There will be a northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southwest after noon. High and low temperatures will be 73 and 45.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy gradually becoming mostly clear, south southwest wind 5-1 mph will becoming southeast. 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
It will be mostly sunny Thursday with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, west northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south 10-15 mph. The high will be 76 and low around 47.
It will be partly cloudy Thursday night with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight.
Upper Arkansas River Valley (Northern Chaffee County)
Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 3 p.m. in Buena Vista today with a 70 percent chance of precipitation. It will be partly sunny with a north northeast wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the morning. High will be near 70 and low around 39.
It will be partly cloudy tonight with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Look for a southwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the evening.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, with a west northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the morning. There will be a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Bighorn Sheep Canyon, U.S. 50 Salida to Cañon City
Showers are likely after 3 p.m. in Cotopaxi today. It will be partly sunny with a high near 75. North northwest wind 5-15 mph will become southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy, gradually becoming mostly clear with a north northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the evening. High and low will be 75 and 47.
It will be mostly sunny Thursday with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. West wind 5-15 mph will become southeast after noon. High will be 78 and low around 48.
There will be an 80 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms at the Continental Divide on Monarch Pass today with a west southwest wind 10-15 mph. The high will be 48 and low around 31.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy, gradually becoming mostly clear. There will be a west wind 5-15 mph becoming northeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
It will be mostly sunny Thursday with a 50 percent chance of precipitation, west northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the morning. High will be 50 and low around 32.
There will be increasing clouds in Saguache County today with a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, a west wind 5-15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy gradually becoming mostly clear. There will be a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, west northwest wind 10-15 mph decreasing to 5-10 mph after midnight. High and low will be 61 and 38.
