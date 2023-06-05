Upper Arkansas River Valley (Southern Chaffee County)
The rain will continue with Salida seeing a 70 percent chance of showers and thundershowers, mostly before 5 p.m. Wind will be light and variable in the morning, becoming east-southest 10-15 mph in the afternoon. The high for the day will around 69.
Tonight will see a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. It will be cloudy in the early evening, then clearing to partly cloudy. East-southeast winds will be at 5-10 mph and become west-northwest after midnight. The low tonight will be near 44.
Tuesday will see showers and possible thunderstorms after noon, with an 80 percent chance of precipitation.
We will see a northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. High will be around 74 and low near 46.
Wednesday will see an 80 percent chance precipitation, with showers and thunderstorms.
The high will be near 73 and low around 46. Wind will be light and variable in the morning, becoming south at 10-15 mph in the afternoon.
Upper Arkansas River Valley (Northern Chaffee County)
It will be mostly cloudy today in Buena Vista, with a 70 percent of chance of precipitation. There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then showers likely and thunderstorms possible between noon and 5 p.m., then another chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m.
Wind will start light and variable becoming southeast 5-10 mph in the afternoon. High will be about 66.
Tonight will see more rain, with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 a.m.
Wind will be east 5-10 mph and low will be near 40.
Tuesday will be partly sunny with a with a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Wind will be light and variable becoming west 5-10 mph in the afternoon. High will be around 71 and low near 42.
Wednesday will be cloudy with a 90 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Wind will becoming south 5-10 mph in the afternoon, high near 69 and low about 43.
Monarch Pass will be partly cloudy today with an 80 percent chance of rain and snow showers before 10 a.m., followed by rain and possible thunder. East wind 5-10 mph becoming southwest in the morning and a high near 48.
Tonight will see and 80 percent chance of rain showers before 5 a.m. then a slight chance of rain and snow showers, with possible thunder. East-northeast wind 5-15 mph becoming southwest after midnight, and low around 34.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy with an 80 percent chance of rain and snow showers. West-southwest wind 5-10 mph, a high around 51 and low near 33.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, 90 percent chance of rain and snow, high near 49 and low around 33.
