Upper Arkansas River Valley (Southern Chaffee County)
Salida will see increasing clouds today, with rain showers and thunderstorms likely before 5 p.m. and a 70 percent chance of precipitation.
Wind will start light and variable before becoming southeast 5-10 mph in the afternoon. High will be near 73.
Tonight will be cloudy, gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a 30 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms before midnight.
A southeast wind 5-10 mph will become northwest after midnight. Low will be near 46.
Wednesday will bring a 90 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Light and variable winds will become south-southwest 5-10 mph in the morning. High will be near 72 and low around 45.
There will be a 50 percent chance of rain Thursday, mostly before noon, under partly sunny skies. Wind will be light and variable becoming south-southwest 10-15 mph in the afternoon, high around 74 and low near 43.
Upper Arkansas River Valley (Northern Chaffee County)
Today will see increasing clouds in Buena Vista, with a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 5 p.m.
A light and variable wind will increase to 5-10 mph from the east-northeast. High will be near 70.
Tonight will start cloudy, becoming partly cloudy, with a 30 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms before midnight.
West wind 5-10 mph will become north after midnight and low will be about 42.
Wednesday will see rain and thunderstorms throughout the day, with a 90 percent chance of precipitation. Wind will be south 10-15 mph, a high around 68 and low near 41.
Buena Vista will be partly sunny today, with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Expect a southwest wind 10-15 mph, high about 70 and low near 40.
Mountains today
Monarch Pass will see an 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms today, mainly before 5 p.m. A southwest wind 10-15 mph will shift to north in the afternoon. High will be near 52.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight.
Wind from the northeast at 5-15 mph will become west-southwest after midnight. Low will be around 35.
Wednesday will be cloudy with a 90 percent chance of rain and show showers before 7 a.m., followed by rain showers with some thunder possible. A west-southwest wind 5-10 mph will become south-southeast in the morning, high near 48 and low around 32.
Thursday will be partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers before noon, and rain and thunderstorms after noon.
High will be about 49 and low around 31.
Northern San Luis Valley
There will be a 70 percent chance of rain in Saguache today with a north northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast. High will be 70, low around 45.
Chance of rain Wednesday will be 80 percent, northeast wind 5-10 mph will become west southwest 10-15 mph. High will be 68, low around 43.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, 40 percent chance of rain, northwest wind 5-15 mph. High 71, low around 42. .
