Southern Chaffee County
It will be sunny today, with a west-southwest wind 5-10 mph increasing to 10-15 mph in the afternoon. The high today will be around 85.
Tonight will be mostly clear. The wind will be west-southwest 10-15 mph decreasing to 5-10 mph after midnight. Low will be near 52.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a west-southwest wind 5-15 mph and a high around 82 and a low near 49.
Wednesday will sunny and breezy, with a west wind 5-10 mph becoming south 15-20 mph in the morning. Wednesday night will bring a 10 percent chance of showers before midnight. High will be about 84 and low near 52.
Northern Chaffee County
It will be sunny today, north wind 5-10 mph becoming west-southwest 10-15 mph in the afternoon and a high near 79.
Tonight will be mostly clear, west-southwest wind 10-15 mph decreasing to 5-10 mph after midnight and a low around 43.
Tuesday will be sunny and breezy, with a west-southwest wind 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 in the afternoon. The high will be around 77 and low near 43.
It will be sunny and windy on Wednesday as well. Wind will be west-northwest 5-10 mph becoming south-southwest 10-15 mph in the afternoon. The high will reach about 80 and low near 47.
Central Colorado Mountains
It will be sunny and breezy on Monarch Pass with a west-southwest wind 20-25 mph, gusting up to 35 mph. The high will reach about 60.
Tonight will be mostly clear and breezy, a west-southwest wind 15-25 mph, gusting up to 35 mph.
Tosday will be sunny and wednesday, with a west-southwest wind 15-20 mph, gusting up to 35 mph, calming in the evening to 15-20 mph from the west, decreasing to 5-10 mph after midnight. High will be near 58 and low around 37.
Wednesday will be sunny, becoming partly cloudy. High temperature of 60 with a low around 38.
Northern San Luis Valley
Saguache will be sunny and breezy today. The wind will be from the west 15-20 mph becoming southwest 15-25 mph in the morning. The high will be around 80.
Tonight will be party cloudy, with a west wind 15-20 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph, before decreasing to 10-15 mph after midnight. Low will be near 47.
Tuesday will be sunny and breezy again, with a west wind 10-15 mph becoming southwest 20-25 mph in the morning. The high will be around 79.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear, low near 46, with a southwest wind 15-25 mph becoming west-northwest 5-10 mph in the evening.
Wednesday will be sunny, west wind 5-10 mph becoming south-southwest 15-20 mph in the morning. The high will be around 81.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear. The wind will be from the southwest 10-20 mph becoming north-northwest after midnight, low near 47.
