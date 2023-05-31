Upper Arkansas River Valley (Southern Chaffee County)
It will be partly sunny in Salida today with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. High and low temperatures will be 75 and 45.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a west wind 5-10 mph in the afternoon. There is a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high of 73 and low 42.
There is a slight chance of showers, then showers are likely with a possible thunderstorm after noon Friday. It will be partly sunny, with a high near 69 and low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Upper Arkansas River Valley (Northern Chaffee County)
Buena Vista will be partly sunny today with a light variable wind becoming south 10-15 mph in the morning. There will be a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, a high of 68 and low around 41.
It will be partly sunny with a high near 68 and low around 39 Thursday. Chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon is 50 percent. Light variable wind becoming south 10-15 mph.
Friday will be partly sunny with a west southwest wind 5-10 mph. There will be a slight chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms will be likely after noon. 60 percent chance of precipitation. High of 63, low around 40.
Monarch Pass will be partly sunny today with a high near 50 and low around 32. There is a 50 percent chance of precipitation, afternoon rain showers mixed with snow after 1 p.m. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.
Thursday will be partly sunny, with a 60 percent chance of precipitation, west northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the morning. High 47, low around 30.
Expect snow showers before 5 p.m. then rain and snow showers, 80 percent chance of precipitation. High will be 44, low around 30 Friday.
It will be partly sunny at the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve today. There will be a southeast wind 5-10 mph becoming south southwest 15-20 mph in the afternoon, gusting up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. High will be 72, low around 42.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 70 and low around 40. There will be a 50 percent chance of precipitation. South southwest wind 5-10 mph will increase 10-15 mph after noon.
Showers will be likely Friday with partly sunny conditions, a west southwest wind 5-10 mph and a 60 percent chance of rain. High will be 67, low around 42.
