Upper Arkansas River Valley (Southern Chaffee County)
Showers and thunderstorms will dominate the weather in Salida today with a 90 percent chance of precipitation decreasing to 50 percent tonight. The high will be 63 and low around 49.
Showers and thunderstorms continue into the weekend as Saturday will see an 80 percent chance of precipitation. There will be a west wind 5-10 mph, a high of 70 and low around 47.
Sunday will be partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon and high of 69. It will be mostly cloudy Sunday night with a low around 47, southeast wind 5-10 mph becoming west after midnight.
Upper Arkansas River Valley (Northern Chaffee County)
The weekend starts in Buena Vista with a 90 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms today. There will be a south-southeast wind 5-10 mph increasing to 10-15 mph after noon. High will be 61, low around 43.
Showers and thunderstorms will build up in the afternoon Saturday. There will be a 80 percent chance of precipitation, a high of 66 and low around 41. South-southwest wind 5-10 mph will become north-northwest in the evening.
Sunday will be partly sunny with a west-northwest wind 5-10 mph and a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High and low temperatures will be 67 and 41.
It will be mostly cloudy Sunday night with an east-southeast wind 5-10 mph becoming west-northwest after midnight.
Bighorn Sheep Canyon, U.S. 50 Salida to Cañon City
National Weather Service forecasts showers and possibly a thunderstorm in Cotopaxi today. There will be a 90 percent chance of precipitation and an east-northeast wind 5-15 mph.
Showers are likely tonight. It will be mostly cloudy with an east-northeast wind 5-15 mph becoming west-southwest after midnight. High and low temperatures will be 63 and 49.
Chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday is 90 percent. There will be a west-southwest wind 5-10 mph becoming east-northeast. High and low temperature will be 73 and 47.
There will be a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday with a west-northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming east-southeast. High will be 71, low around 48.
Mountains today
Snow showers are likely before 11 a.m. today at the Continental Divide on Monarch Pass. There will be a 90 percent chance of precipitation. High will be 40 and low around 32. Snow accumulation of 1-2 inches possible tonight.
Saturday will have a 90 percent chance of precipitation with west-southwest wind 10 mph and a high near 44. Overnight low will be 32.
It will be mostly cloudy Sunday, with a 70 percent chance of precipitation. High will be 44, low around 30.
San Luis Valley
There will be a 90 percent chance of precipitation in Villa Grove today with a breezy, north wind 10-20 mph becoming east after noon. High will be 62, low around 43.
Showers and thunderstorms will persist Saturday with a 90 percent chance of precipitation. There will be a south-southwest wind 5-15 mph.
Sunday will be partly sunny with a 60 percent chance of precipitation, west-northwest wind 5-10 mph, a high of 66 and low around 40.
Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve
Forecasters predict 100 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve today. Expect east wind 10-15 mph, high of 58 and low around 43.
Saturday there will be a 90 percent chance of precipitation with a west-southwest wind 5-10 mph, high near 65 and low around 43.
It will be mostly cloudy Sunday with a 70 percent chance of precipitation, and a west-southwest wind 5-10 mph will become east-northeast after noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.