Southern Chaffee County
It will be sunny in Salida today with a south -southwest wind 5-15 mph becoming west-southwest in the morning.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a west southwest wind 5-15 mph. High will be 84, low around 49.
Wednesday will be sunny with a west-northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south after noon.
There will be a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. It will be mostly clear Wednesday night with a southwest wind 10-15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. High will be 85, low around 50.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. North wind 5-10 mph will become south southeast 10-15 mph in the afternoon. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a east southeast wind 5-15 mph. High will be 82, low around 51.
Northern Chaffee County
It will be sunny in Buena Vista today with a northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming west-southwest 10-15 mph in the morning. Tonight will be clear, with a west wind 10-15 mph decreasing to 5-10 mph after midnight. High will be 78, low around 42.
Wednesday will be sunny with a west-northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the morning. It will be mostly clear Wednesday night with a southwest wind 10–15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. High will be 79, low 46.
There will be a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon Thursday. It will be mostly sunny with a light and variable wind becoming south 10–15 mph in the morning. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with an east-southeast wind 5-15 mph. High will be 76 and low around 46.
Central Colorado Mountains
Today on Monarch Pass will be sunny, breezy with west-southwest wind 15-20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear with a breezy, west-southwest wind 15-20 mph decreasing to 10-15 mph after midnight. High will be 58, low around 37.
Wednesday will be sunny with a south-southwest wind 5-15 mph becoming mostly clear overnight. High will be 60, low around 38.
There is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Thursday. It will be mostly sunny and breezy. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. High will be 60, low around 38.
Northern San Luis Valley
It will be sunny and breezy in Saguache today with a southwest wind 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon, gusting up to 30 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear with a southwest wind 15-10 mph becoming northwest 5-10 mph in the evening. High will be 79, low around 45.
Wednesday will be sunny with a west-northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south 10-15 mph in the afternoon. Wind could gust up to 30 mph. It will be mostly clear Wednesday night with a west-southwest wind 10-15 mph becoming north 5-10 mph after midnight, gusting up to 30 mph. High will be 82, low around 47.
There will be a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon, with a north wind 5-15 mph becoming south. Thursday night will be mostly clear with a southwest wind 5-15 mph becoming north after midnight. High will be 81, low around 47.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.