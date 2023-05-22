Upper Arkansas River Valley (Southern Chaffee County)
Salida will be mostly sunny today, 50 percent chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, a light and variable wind becoming south 5-10 mph in the afternoon and a high near 71.
Tomorrow night will be partly cloudy, 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms before midnight, west wind 5-10 mph and a low around 43.
Tuesday will see mostly sunny weather with a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, west wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon, high around 75 and low near 43.
Upper Arkansas River Valley (Northern Chaffee County)
Buena Vista will be partly sunny today, with a 50 percent chance of showers and thuderstorms, mostly after 11 a.m.
The wind will be light until the afternoon, when it will shift to south-southwest 5-10 mph. The high will about around 67.
Tonight will see a 40 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms, mostly before 9 p.m. A west-southwest wind 5-10 mph will become northwest, and the low will be near 40.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, a 70 percent chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm after noon, northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south-southeast, a high near 69 and low around 42.
Bighorn Sheep Canyon, U.S. 50 Salida to Cañon City
Cotopaxi will see a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms today under a partly sunny sky.
The wind will be from the west at 5-10 mph becoming east-southeast in the morning. The high will be near 72.
Showers are likely tonight, with a 40 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms before midnight with mostly cloudy skies.
A southeast wind around 5 mph will become west after midnight.
Tuesday will see a 70 percent chance of showers between noon and 3 p.m., followed by rain and thunderstorms. There will be a west wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon, a high around 77 and low near 47.
Monarch Pass will see a slight chance of snow showers before noon, then scattered rain and snow between noon and 1 p.m., followed by rain showers in the afternoon, with possible thunder, with an overall 70 percent chance of precipitation.
It will be partly sunny with a west wind 5-10 mph becoming south-southeast in the afternoon. The high will be around 46.
Tonight will see a 40 percent chance of rain and show before 3 a.m., followed by show, with thunder possible.
It will be mostly cloudy with a west wind 5-10 mph and a low around 31.
Alamosa will be partly sunny today with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon.
Wind will be southwest 10-15 mph and high will be around 69.
Tonight will see more rain and thunderstorms, 40 percent chance before 10 p.m. under and partly cloudy sky.
Wind will be west-southwest 5-15 mph and low will be near 38.
Tuesday will see a 50 percent of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. with mostly sunny skies.
West wind 5-15 mph will become southwest in the morning/
High will be near 72 and low will be around 39.
