Lexie Chastain, Longfellow Elementary kindergartner, loves to see the wildflowers. Salida will be sunny today, south-southwest wind 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph, gusting as high as 35 mph, a high near 83 and low around 44.

It will be sunny and breezy today in Salida with a light west southwest wind becoming south southwest 15-20 mph in the morning. Wind could gust as high as 35 mph. 

