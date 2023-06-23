Southern Chaffee County
It will be sunny and breezy today in Salida with a light west southwest wind becoming south southwest 15-20 mph in the morning. Wind could gust as high as 35 mph.
Tonight will be clear and breezy with a west wind 15-20 mph decreasing to 5-10 mph after midnight. Wind could gust up to 30 mph. High will be 84 and the low will be about 47.
Sunny and breezy Saturday with a west wind 5-15 mph increasing to 15-25 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night will be clear and breezy with a west wind 15-25 mph decreasing to 5-15 mph after midnight.
It will be sunny and breezy Sunday with a west northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming west 15-20 mph in the morning.
Sunday night will be clear with a west southwest wind 10-15 mph. High will be 84, low around 49.
Northern Chaffee County
Today will be sunny and breezy in Buena Vista with a light west southwest wind becoming southwest 15-20 mph in the morning. Wind could gust up to 35 mph.
It will be clear tonight with a west wind 15-20 mph decreasing to 5-10 mph after midnight, gusting up to 35 mph.
High and low temperatures will be 78 and 41.
It will be sunny Saturday with a west wind 5-15 mph increasing to 15-25 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night will be clear and breezy, with west wind 15-25 mph decreasing to 5-15 mph after midnight. High will be 78, low 40.
It will be sunny Sunday with a west northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming west 15-20 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night will be clear and breezy with a west wind 15-20 mph decreasing to 10-15 mph after midnight. High and low temperatures will be 80 and 42.
Central Colorado Mountains
It will be sunny and windy today on Monarch Pass. Southwest wind 15-25 mph will increase to 25-35 mph, gusting up to 45 mph.
Tonight will be clear with a west wind 25-35 mph decreasing to 15-25 mph after midnight. High will be 59, low around 34.
Saturday will be sunny and breezy with a west wind 15-20 mph increasing to 20-25 mph after noon and gusting up to 40 mph. Clear and breezy Saturday night. High and low will be 57 and 35.
Sunday will be sunny and breezy becoming clear and breezy overnight. High will be near 60 and low around 36.
Northern San Luis Valley
It will be sunny and windy in Saguache County today with a west southwest wind 5-15 mph increasing to 20-30 mph and gusting up to 45 mph.
Tonight will be clear and windy with a west northwest wind 20-30 mph decreasing to 10-20 mph after midnight. High and low temperatures will be 68 and 38.
Saturday will be sunny and breezy with a west southwest wind 10-15 mph increasing to 20-25 mph in the afternoon.
It will be clear and breezy Saturday night with a west southwest wind 10-20 mph after midnight. Wind could gust up to 35 mph. High and low temperatures will be 71 and 41.
Sunday will be sunny and breezy with a west northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming west southwest 15-20 mph after noon.
It will be clear with a west wind 10-15 mph Sunday night.
