Salida will be sunny today and breezy today. Wind will be from the west 5-10 mph increasing to 10-15 mph in the afternoon. The high will be around 87.
Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low near 51. West wind will blow 10-15 mph, becoming west 5-10 mph after midnight.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and windy, with a south-southeast wind 10-30 mph becoming west-southwest 25-35 mph later in the day. The wind could gust as high as 50 mph. The high will be around 86.
Tuesday night will be clear and windy, with a west wind 20-30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. After midnight winds will die down to 5-15 mph. The low will be near 48.
Wednesday will be sunny and windy, southwest wind 5-15 mph increasing to 15-25 mph in the afternoon, gusting up to 35 mph. The high will be near 87 and low around 50.
Monday will be sunny and breezy in Buena Vista. Wind will be light and variable becoming west-southwest 15-20 mph in the morning, gusting up to 30 mph. High will be around 83.
It will be mostly clear Monday night, with a west wind 15-20 mph decreasing to 5-10 mph after midnight, low near 48.
Tuesday will be sunny and windy, west-southwest wind 5-15 mph increasing to 25-35 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. High will be near 81. It will be mostly clear and windy Tuesday night, with west wind 25-35 mph, gusting up to 50 mph, before decreasing to 5-15 mph. Low will be around 45.
Wednesday will be sunny and windy, west-southwest wind 5-15 mph increasing 20-30 mph, gusting up to 45 mph, and a high around 83. Wednesday night will be mostly clear, west-southwest wind 20-25 mph, gusting up to 35 mph, before decreasing to 10-15 mph after midnight. The low will be about 46.
The Monarch Pass area will be sunny and windy today, with a west-southwest wind 15
25 mph increasing to 25-35 mph in the afternoon. The high will be near 65.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 42. The wind will be from the west 25-30 mph decreasing to 15-20 mph later in the evening.
Tuesday will see a 10 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. with widespread blowing dust mostly after 2 p.m. It will be most mostly sunny and very windy, a west-southwest wind 20-30 mph increasing to 35-45 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph.
Tuesday night will see a 10 percent chance of showers before 7 p.m. and areas of blowing dusts until 9 .m., under mostly clear skies. A west wind will be at 30-40 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph, before decreasing to 10-20 mph.
Wednesday will be sunny and windy, with a high near 63 and low around 40.
Saguagche will be sunny and breezy Monday, with a north wind 5-10 mph becoming west-southwest 15-25 mph in the morning, with gusts up to 35 mph. The high will be around 87.
Monday night will be mostly clear with a low near 49. Wind will be from the southwest 10-20 mph becoming light and variable later.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, southwest wind 10-20 mph increasing to 25-35 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. The high will be around 85. Tuesday night will be mostly clear, west-southwest wind 25-35 mph, gusting up to 45 mph, before becoming west-northwest 5-10 mph. Low will be near 47.
Wednesday will be sunny and wind, gusts up to 45 as the winds come from the northwest 5-10 mph before becoming southwest 20-30 mph in the morning. The high will be near 86 and low around 48.
