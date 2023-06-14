Upper Arkansas River Valley (Southern Chaffee County)
There will be increasing clouds today in Salida with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon, west northwest wind 5-15 mph and a high of 75.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a west wind 5-15 mph and a low of 46.
It will be mostly sunny Thursday with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. A west wind 5-10 mph will increase 10-15 mph after noon. High will be 75.
It will be partly cloudy with a west wind 15-20 mph, decreasing to 5-10 mph after midnight. Low will be 46.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a west southwest wind 5-10 mph increasing to 10-15 mph in the afternoon. There will be a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. The high will be 74 and low around 45.
It will be partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. West southwest wind 10-15 mph.
Upper Arkansas River Valley (Northern Chaffee County)
Increasing clouds and a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms after noon will mark Wednesday in Buena Vista. There will be a west northwest wind 5-15 mph with a high near 70.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a west wind 5-15 mph becoming south southwest. Low will be around 40.
It will be mostly sunny Thursday with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Southwest wind 5-10 mph will increase 15-20 mph in the afternoon. High will be 70, low around 40.
There will be a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight with a 15-20 mph wind decreasing 5-10 mph.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a west wind 5-10 mph increasing 10-15 mph after noon, and a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High and low temperatures will be 70 and 40.
It will be mostly sunny Friday with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. West wind 5-10 mph will increase 10-15 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. High will be 70, low around 39.
Mountains today
It will be mostly sunny on Monarch Pass today with a slight chance of rain and snow showers before noon. West wind 15-20 mph will gust up to 35 mph. 30 percent chance of precipitation with a high of 50 and a low of 34.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. West southwest wind 10-15 mph will increase 20-25 mph in the afternoon. High will be 49, low around 32.
It will be mostly sunny Friday with a 50 percent chance of rain showers after noon, mixing with snow after 5 p.m. High will be near 50, low around 31.
Northern San Luis Valley
Increasing clouds in Saguache today with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly after 3 p.m. There will be a west wind 5-15 mph. High will be near 71.
It will be partly cloudy tonight with a west southwest wind 15-20 mph becoming west northwest 5-10 mph in the evening.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. A breezy, west northwest wind 5-10 mph will become 15-20 mph after noon, gusting 35 mph. High will be 71, low around 42.
It will be mostly sunny Friday with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. High will be 72, low 40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.