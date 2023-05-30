Upper Arkansas River Valley (Southern Chaffee County)
Salida will see increasing clouds today with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m.
Wind will be from the northwest 5-10 mph becoming west-southwest 10-15 mph in the afternoon. High will be around 77.
Tonight will be partly cloudy, with west-northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming north-northeast. Low will be near 44.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon, northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south 10-15 mph in the afternoon, high near 74 and low around 46.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon, southwest wind 5-15 mph, high around 71 and low near 43.
Upper Arkansas River Valley (Northern Chaffee County)
Buena Vista will see increasing clouds today with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.
Light and variable wind will become south-southeast 10-15 mph in the afternoon, and high will be near 73.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7 p.m., west-southwest wind 5-15 mph becoming north-northwest in the evening and a low around 41.
Wednesday will be partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south 10-15 mph in the afternoon. High will be around 71 and low near 42.
Thursday will see a 40 percent chance of rain after 1 p.m. under partly sunny skies, south-southwest wind 5-10 mph increasing to 10-15 mph in the afternoon, high near 68 and low around 39.
Monarch Pass will be partly sunny today, with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers, mostly between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Wind will be southwest 5-15 mph with a high near 53.
Tonight will see a 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers before midnight under partly cloudy skies, a west-northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming east-northeast after midnight and a low around 33.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain and snow showers after noon, with thunderstorms possible. Wind will be east-northeast 10-15 mph becoming south 15-20 mph in the afternoon, a high around 50 and low near 33.
Thursday will be partly sunny with a 60 percent chance of snow showers after noon, with some thunder possible. The high will be near 46 and low around 29.
