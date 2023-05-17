Upper Arkansas
River Valley (Southern Chaffee County)
It will be partly sunny in Salida today with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
There will be a west northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a east southeast wind 5-10 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight.
High will be 74, low around 45.
There will be an 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday. Northwest wind 5-10 mph will becoming southeast after noon.
It will be mostly cloudy Thursday night with an east southeast wind 5-10 mph becoming north after midnight.
Upper Arkansas
River Valley (Northern Chaffee County)
It will be partly sunny in Buena Vista today with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Calm wind will become southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight it will be mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers, thunderstorms before midnight.
There will be a west northwest wind around 5 mph. High will be 70, low around 41.
It will be mostly cloudy Thursday with a northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast after noon. Chance of precipitation will be 70 percent.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy, with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
High will be 64, low around 42.
Bighorn Sheep Canyon, U.S. 50 Salida to Cañon City
Showers are likely in Cotopaxi today with a 60 percent chance of precipitation. West northwest wind 5-10 mph will become east southeast after noon. High and low will be 75 and 46.
Thursday there will be a 90 percent chance of precipitation. West northwest wind 5-15 mph will become east in the morning. High and low temperatures are 68 and 49.
Mountains today
It will be partly sunny on Monarch Pass today with a 50 percent chance of precipitation. Little or no snow accumulation is expected. West wind 5-15 mph, a high of 48 and low around 31.
Rain and snow showers are predicted Thursday with a west wind 5-15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. High will be 46 and low around 31.
San Luis Valley
It will be partly sunny in Villa Grove today with a northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. High will be 69 and low around 42.
Afternoon thunderstorms are forecast for the area Thursday. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. West northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming southeast after noon. High will be 65, low around 41.
Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve
It will be partly sunny today with a west wind 5 mph. Chance of precipitation will be 70 percent. High will be 67, low around 42.
There will be a 90 percent chance of precipitation Thursday. Southwest wind 5-10 mph will become east southeast after noon. high will be 62 and low around 44.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.