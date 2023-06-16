Showers and thunderstorms are likely between noon and 3 p.m. in Salida today. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent with increasing clouds. North wind 5-15 mph will become southwest in the morning. High will be 72, low around 43.
It will be mostly cloudy tonight with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. West-southwest wind 5-15 mph will increase to 15-20 mph. High will be 69, low around 43.
Mostly clear Saturday night with a breezy west wind 15-20 mph decreasing to 5-10 mph after midnight.
Sunday will be sunny with a breezy, west wind 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph after noon. High will be 78, low 48.
There will be a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in Buena Vista today with increasing clouds and a north-northwest wind becoming west-southwest 10-15 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High will be 69, low around 37.
It will be mostly sunny with a high near 66 Saturday. There will be a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms and a west-southwest wind 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph after noon.
Saturday night will be mostly clear and breezy with a west wind 15-20 mph decreasing to 5-10 mph after midnight. Low will be about 42.
Sunday will be sunny and breezy with a west wind 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph after noon. Sunday night will be mostly clear with a west wind 10-15 mph. High will be 75, low around 44.
Central Colorado Mountains
It will be partly sunny on Monarch Pass today with a 70 percent chance of rain and snow showers. There will be a west-southwest wind 10-15 mph and a high of 50.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers before midnight and an overnight low of 31.
Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 46. A west wind 5-15 mph will increase to 15-25 mph after noon and gust up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
It will be mostly clear Saturday night with a low around 32 degrees.
Sunday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 54. It will be mostly clear and breezy overnight with a low around 37.
Increasing clouds and a west- northwest wind 5-10 mph will become west-southwest 10-15 mph after noon in Villa Grove today. There will be a 50 percent chance of precipitation with a high of about 71.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. North-northwest wind 10-15 mph will decrease to 5-10 mph after midnight. Low will be about 38.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy with a west wind 5-15 mph increasing to 15-25 mph after noon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms is 50 percent.
It will be mostly clear Saturday night with a west-northwest wind 15-20 mph decreasing to 5-10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust up to 30 mph. Low will be around 38.
Sunday will be sunny with a west wind 5-15 mph, becoming mostly clear overnight with a west wind 10-15 mph. High will be 76 and low around 43.
