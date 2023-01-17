The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Monday, in effect until 11 a.m. Wednesday, for the Sawatch and West Elk mountains, including Monarch Pass, Crested Butte and Taylor Park.
Snow accumulation is expected to be from 6 to 14 inches.
A hazardous weather outlook issued by NWS predicts a Pacific weather system moving across the region today and Wednesday, which will bring light snow to the lower elevations.
Visibility may be reduced at times due to wind and blowing snow.
NWS advises motorists in the region to use caution when driving, especially on mountain passes.
For the latest road conditions visit cotrip.org or call 511.
