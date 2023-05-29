Upper Arkansas River Valley (Southern Chaffee County)
Memorial Day will see a sunny Salida, with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in after noon, a light west-northwest wind becoming west 10-15 mph in the morning and a high near 79.
Monday night will be mostly clear, with a west-northwest wind 5-15 mph and a low around 43.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon, west-northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the morning, a high near 77 and low around 45.
Wednesday will be party sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon, west-northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south 10-15 mph in the morning, high around 76 and low near 46 at night.
Upper Arkansas River Valley (Northern Chaffee County)
Buena Vista will be sunny Monday, a light and variable wind becoming west 10-15 mph in the morning and a high around 75.
Monday night will be mostly clear, northwest wind 5-15 mph and a low around 40.
Tuesday will see increasing clouds and a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms afternoon, west-northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south 10-15 mph in the afternoon, a high near 74 and a low around 41.
Buena Vista will see a 50 percent chance of rain on Wednesday, after noon, under partly sunny skies, a west-northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south 15-20 mph in the morning, a high near 73 and a low around 41.
Monarch Pass will see a 20 percent chance of snow showers after noon on Memorial Day, mixing with rain after 3 p.m., with some thunder possible.
A west wind 10-15 mph will increase to 15-20 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night will be mostly clear, west northwest wind 15-20 mph decreasing to 5-10 mph after midnight and a low around 34.
Tuesday will be partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and show showers after noon and some thunder possible.
Wind will be from the west-northwest 5-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon, a high near 52 and low around 31.
Rain and snow showers will increase to a 60 percent chance of Wednesday, under a partly sunny sky. High will be around 51 and low near 31.
Saguache County will see increasing clouds today, with a west-northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming east in the morning and a high near 66.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming mostly clear, west-northwest wind 5-15 mph and a low around 40.
Tuesday will be partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon, west wind 5-10 becoming south-southwest 15-20 mph in the morning, a high near 65 and low around 40.
Wednesday will be partly sunny, 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon, northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south 15-25 mph in the morning, a high near 63 and low around 38.
