Upper Arkansas River Valley (Southern Chaffee County)
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a north northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south 10-15 mph in the morning. There will be a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High will be near 73 and low around 42.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers, south wind 10-15 mph becoming west 5-10 mph after midnight.
There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday morning. It will be partly sunny with a west wind 5-10 mph becoming south afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. High will be 68 and low around 42.
Saturday there is a 90 percent chance of precipitation after noon. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with an east wind 5-10 mph becoming north after midnight. High will be 65, low around 45.
Upper Arkansas River Valley (Northern Chaffee County)
Buena Vista will be partly sunny Thursday with a light variable wind becoming south 10-15 mph in the morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms is 60 percent. High will be 68, low around 38.
Friday will be partly sunny with a west wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms is 70 percent. High will be 64, low around 39.
There will be a 90 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon. North northwest wind 5-10 mph will become east southeast in the afternoon. High will be 61, low around 42.
There is a 70 percent chance of scattered snow showers before noon, then rain and snow showers on Monarch Pass today. Some thunder is possible. There will be increasing clouds, a south wind 10-15 mph. It will be mostly cloudy tonight. High will be 45 and a low around 29.
Friday there is a 80 percent chance of rain and snow showers, some thunder is possible. It will become mostly cloudy overnight with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. High will be 43, low around 30.
Rain and snow showers will dominate Saturday with a 100 percent chance of precipitation. Thunder is possible, becoming mostly cloudy overnight. High will be 42, low around 32.
It will be partly sunny in Villa Grove today with a west southwest wind 5-10 mph, becoming south 10-15 mph after noon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. High will be 68. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low will be 37.
Friday will be partly sunny with a 70 percent chance of precipitation, west wind 5-15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. High will be 65, low around 39.
Rain is likely in the Valley on Saturday with a 90 percent chance of precipitation. It will be mostly cloudy. High will be 62, low around 42.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.