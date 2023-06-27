Southern Chaffee County
Today will be sunny and windy in Salida with a south wind 5-10 mph becoming west-southwest 20-30 mph after noon. Wind could gust up to 45 mph.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a breezy west-southwest wind 15-25 mph decreasing to 5-15 mph after midnight, gusting up to 40 mph. High will be 86, low around 52.
It will be sunny Wednesday, with a west-southwest wind 5-15 mph increasing to 15-25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear with a west-southwest wind 15-25 mph decreasing to 5-15 mph after midnight. Wind could gust as high as 40 mph. High will be 88, low around 53.
Thursday will be sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. West wind 5-10 mph will become southwest 15-20 mph after noon, gusting up to 30 mph.
It will be mostly clear Thursday night with a 10 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Southwest wind 15-20 mph will become west-northwest 10-15 mph after midnight. Expect gusts up to 30 mph. High will be 85, low around 50.
Northern Chaffee County
Buena Vista will be sunny today with a south wind 5-10 mph becoming west-southwest 20-30 mph. Wind could gust up to 45 mph.
Tonight will be clear and breezy, with a west wind 15-25 mph decreasing to 5-15 mph after midnight, gusting up to 40 mph. High and low will be 82 and 44.
It will be sunny and breezy Wednesday with a west-southwest wind 5-15 mph increasing to 15-25 mph after noon, gusts up to 40 mph.
Mostly clear Wednesday night with a west wind 15-25 mph decreasing to 5-15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. High will be 82 and low around 46.
Thursday will be sunny with a west wind 5-10 mph becoming southwest 15-20 mph in the morning. Wind gusts up to 30 mph.
There will be a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, west-southwest wind 10-15 mph. High will be 82, low about 44.
Central Colorado Mountains
It will be very windy and mostly sunny on Monarch Pass today with patchy blowing dust after 10 a.m. West-southwest wind 15-25 mph will increase to 30-40 mph, gusting up to 55 mph.
Tonight will be mostly clear with patchy blowing dust before 8 pm. West wind 25-35 mph will decrease to 15-25 mph after midnight, gusting up to 45 mph. High will be 60, low around 40.
Wednesday will be sunny with a west-southwest wind 10-20 mph increasing to 20-30 mph after noon. Wind could gust up to 45 mph.
It will be mostly clear Wednesday night. High of 63, low around 41.
Thursday will be sunny and breezy becoming mostly clear overnight. High will be 62, low around 38.
Northern San Luis Valley
Saguache will be sunny today with an east-southeast wind 5-10 mph becoming west-southwest 20-30 mph in the morning. Wind could gust up to 45 mph.
Tonight will be mostly clear and breezy with a west-southwest wind 15-25 mph decreasing to 5-15 mph after midnight, gusting up to 45 mph. High will be 85, low around 46.
Wednesday will be sunny with a west-northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southwest 20-30 mph, gusting up to 50 mph.
It will be mostly clear Wednesday night with a southwest wind 20-30 mph becoming west 5-10 mph after midnight. Wind could gust as high as 45 mph. High will be 86, low around 48.
Thursday will be sunny with a west-northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southwest 15-25 mph in the morning.
Thursday night will be mostly clear with a southwest wind 10-15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. High will be 84, low around 46.
